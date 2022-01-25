Sirius XM (SIRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Sirius XM has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sirius XM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sirius XM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $40,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.