Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 1,170 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on J shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $132.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

