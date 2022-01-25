Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 11,967 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,835,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,677,000 after acquiring an additional 340,428 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.1% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 46,504 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.26. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

