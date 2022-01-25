Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 1,435 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $158.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.47 and its 200-day moving average is $240.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.08 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.41.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

