Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 2,910 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,850 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.93.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $245.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.62 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.16. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

