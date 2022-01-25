Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Finally, First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $240.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -800.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

