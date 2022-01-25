Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 902,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 251,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 137,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,406,000 after acquiring an additional 115,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J opened at $132.13 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.62.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

