Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 24,725 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,725 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in TC Energy by 58.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in TC Energy by 428.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

TRP opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

