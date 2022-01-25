Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 37,841 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,841 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after buying an additional 2,214,799 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

