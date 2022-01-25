Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after buying an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $160.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

