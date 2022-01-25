Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.41. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.28%.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.