Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $9.49 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock opened at $301.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.61 and a 200-day moving average of $334.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.05.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.