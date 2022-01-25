Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $9.68 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $465.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -280.16 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.78 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $660.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $681.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. lifted their target price on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $794.96.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

