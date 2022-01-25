Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,926 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,379,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,034,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 810,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,351,000 after buying an additional 599,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.38) to GBX 2,300 ($31.03) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $620.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $62.13. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

