Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 20,133 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,630,000 after purchasing an additional 109,033 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

