Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 8,215 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

TJX opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

