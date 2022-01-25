Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 8,215 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

