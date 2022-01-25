Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $241,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,585,000 after buying an additional 75,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $282.81 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

