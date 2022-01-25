Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $11,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Paycom Software by 15.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Paycom Software by 16.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Paycom Software by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 79.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 19,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 43.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

PAYC opened at $326.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.23 and a 12-month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

