Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $326.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 110.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.30 and a 200 day moving average of $450.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.23 and a 52 week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

