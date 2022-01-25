Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dover by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Dover by 116,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Dover by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

DOV opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.63. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

