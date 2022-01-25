Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,926 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $447,539,000 after purchasing an additional 193,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BHP Group by 75.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,818,461 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,438,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BHP Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,324,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,490,000 after purchasing an additional 180,419 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.38) to GBX 2,300 ($31.03) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $620.50.

BHP stock opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

