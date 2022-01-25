Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,642 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.90.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $525.00 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.33 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

