Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 3,385 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after buying an additional 1,928,858 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after buying an additional 92,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.