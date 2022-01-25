Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 449 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after acquiring an additional 259,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after buying an additional 60,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,522,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL opened at $301.79 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.61 and its 200-day moving average is $334.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.05.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

