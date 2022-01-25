Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 5,025 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,010,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,392,000 after purchasing an additional 582,395 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $7,527,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.73. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.48. The firm has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.