SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.00.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,061 shares of company stock worth $9,739,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $186.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.