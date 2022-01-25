Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Trading 4.6% Higher

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.00 and last traded at $136.00. 105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.05.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.98.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

