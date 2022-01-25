Skycoin (SKY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $111,803.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $111,803.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.21 or 0.06624773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00054488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,785.58 or 0.99907608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00049263 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

