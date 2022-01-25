Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stake Lessened by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Sleep Number worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 5.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 116,381 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 19.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 121,866 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 71.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $68.18 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.39.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

