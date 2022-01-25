SLM Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

SLM has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SLM to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

SLM stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 246,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,726. SLM has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SLM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,743 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of SLM worth $37,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

