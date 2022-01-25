SmartCash Price Reaches $0.0017 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $2.43 million and $190,100.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREA (CREA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000035 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Smart Token (SMART) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $228.72 or 0.00004081 BTC.

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

