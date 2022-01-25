Smartshare (SSP) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $278,949.40 and approximately $3,196.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00083838 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00018148 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

