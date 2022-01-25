Smoothy Price Tops $0.0617 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Smoothy has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $314,117.21 and $544,536.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00050647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.09 or 0.06603381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,567.18 or 0.99817144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049777 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars.

