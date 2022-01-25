Snowball (SNOB) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Snowball has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular exchanges. Snowball has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $30,335.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00050516 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.42 or 0.06591131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,845.21 or 0.99962614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049637 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,441,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,839,771 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

