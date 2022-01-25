Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair raised shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

Shares of SNOW opened at $277.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.82 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.07.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $14,591,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,089,570 shares of company stock worth $728,336,135. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,879,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,506,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,774,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

