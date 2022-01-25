Snowflake (SNOW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) recently:

1/25/2022 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $375.00.

1/18/2022 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/12/2022 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $367.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $393.00.

1/6/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $360.00 to $330.00.

12/6/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $455.00 to $465.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Snowflake had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/3/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $370.00 to $380.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $344.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $397.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $360.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $350.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $360.00 to $393.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $470.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $299.00.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $340.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $353.00 to $421.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $277.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.79 and its 200-day moving average is $317.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.52, for a total transaction of $3,649,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,089,570 shares of company stock worth $728,336,135. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

