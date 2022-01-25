SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.87

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 737119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 59.46% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

