SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.00

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and traded as low as $22.30. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 637,668 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 59.46%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

