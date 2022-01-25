Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STWRY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($40.91) to €33.00 ($37.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of STWRY opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

