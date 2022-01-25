Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.11

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.11 and traded as low as $8.37. Software Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 606 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STWRY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($40.91) to €33.00 ($37.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

