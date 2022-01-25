Solanium 1-Day Volume Hits $2.15 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Solanium coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00003202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Solanium has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solanium has a market cap of $66.89 million and $2.15 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.49 or 0.06634134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00057177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,334.58 or 0.99999882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

