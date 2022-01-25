SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Trading 9% Higher

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) was up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 185,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 56,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

About SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing the proprietary transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods. The firm is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity coatings, which generates electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

