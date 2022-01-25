Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CEO Bhatnagar Anish Sells 39,033 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 39,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $14,442.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SLNO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 244,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.32. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

