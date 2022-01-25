Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 211,901 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solitario Zinc stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.28% of Solitario Zinc worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.