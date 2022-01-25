Sologenic (SOLO) Price Down 23.4% Over Last Week

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $107.49 million and $723,717.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sologenic has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sologenic

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

