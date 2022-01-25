SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Down 5.5%

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 26,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,015,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLGC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that SomaLogic Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

