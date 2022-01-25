Sonar Price Down 29.7% Over Last Week (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Sonar has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and $108,325.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sonar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00050789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.48 or 0.06671327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00056518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,311.48 or 1.00148390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049498 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.