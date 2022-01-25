SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) to post sales of $11.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year sales of $40.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.40 million to $41.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.45 million, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $53.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. The company had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million.

SOPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

