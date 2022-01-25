Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.15

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 16738137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

